One Love Manchester Holds Massive Turnout

Without a hitch, and perfectly, “One Love Manchester” raised $2.6 million for the victims of the Manchester bombing only two weeks ago.

Ariana Grande returned to Manchester honoring the lives of those lost there for One Love Manchester benefit concert https://t.co/d1c9TvzXPz pic.twitter.com/RDk9DUFKBE — CNN International (@cnni) June 5, 2017

The lineup was stacked, and every artist knocked it out of the park, not only giving a fantastic show, but also showing that the incident would never be enough to deter friends and family from going to concerts and shows.

#onelovemancester is a powerful message that love conquers hate. — Jeremiah & Jeff Show (@JJshowQ104) June 4, 2017

Not only did Ariana Grande return to the stage in an emotional performance, she also visited some of the victims of the bombing, bringing a smile to every one of them.

“You can’t stop it from living your life, doing what you want to do,” said one fan from the event. This event truly punctuated that statement.