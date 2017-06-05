Internet Errupts To Help 93-Year-Old Pick Wedding Dress

No matter what, love can happen any time, even when you’re 93.

This is especially true for Sylvia Martin from Australia who is getting married at the young age of 93. However just like every other bride, she wanted to pick out the perfect dress.

Sylvia Martin is actual bride goals.

So to help her, the bridal shop she was shopping at posted her four favorite and let the internet vote, and boy did they.

9,000 comments and votes later, the internet erupted to not only help her pick, but show support and give advice. Sometimes all you need is a little help, and that is truly what happened.

