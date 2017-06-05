Group Of Guys Seeking “BBQ Dad” For Father’s Day Weekend

June 5, 2017 10:00 AM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: Barbecue, bbq, craigslist, Father's Day

A group of men in their 20s from Washington state have posted a Craigslist ad seeking a generic dad to grill burgers and hot dogs for a planned gathering on the Saturday before Father’s Day.

Qualifications include a minimum of 18 years experience as a dad and 10 years of grilling experience. The successful dad must bring his own grill, but burgers and hot dogs will be provided by the group.

Dane Anderson says that he and the other young men in Spokane don’t live with their fathers and, the ad says, none are prepared to fill the role of barbecue dad.

Additional requirements include talking about dad things like lawnmowers, building your own deck, and musician Jimmy Buffet.

Payment is food and beer.

Anderson says several potential barbecue dads have already responded.

