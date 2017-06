Just what could it be? No one knows yet, but that could be changing after Cedar Point released a very cryptic video.

The video shows the old body of the Mean Streak, however it now is covered with new steel track, something that has everyone a little curious.

The video also says “they’re coming,” suggesting that there might be multiple coasters and/or tracks – though no one knows for sure.

Cedar Point is calling my name — Amanda (@amunei1) June 2, 2017

Regardless, a new coaster is something everyone would be okay with.