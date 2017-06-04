Ariana Grande’s “One Love Manchester” Benefit Concert To Go On Despite Another Terror Attack In London

Ariana Grande’s “One Love Manchester” concert will continue as planned despite another terror attack that took place Saturday in London.

The attack took place on London Bridge, where three people drove vans into pedestrians while others stabbed citizens nearby, killing seven people and injuring dozens.

Her manager Scooter Braun released a statement on Twitter,

“After the events last night in London, and those in Manchester just two weeks ago, we feel a sense of responsibility to honor those lost, injured, and affected,” he wrote. “We plan to honor them with courage, bravery, and defiance in the face of fear. Today’s One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater purpose. We must not be afraid, and in tribute to all those affected here and around the world, we will bring our voices together and sing loudly.”

Grande has not shied away from the public eye during this troubling time. Just earlier this week, she visited victims that had been injured at arena concert in a Manchester hospital, signed autographs, and posed for pictures.

“One Love Manchester” will be broadcasted tonight on ABC Freeform at 6 pm.