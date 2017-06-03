Win Fear The Walking Dead: Season 2 on DVD

Get ready for Season 3 of AMC’s hit series FEAR THE WALKING DEAD premiering tomorrow at 9/8c. This season is more thrilling than ever as the families are brought together in the vibrant and violent ecotone of the U.S.-Mexico border. As international lines are done away with, the characters are forced to not only rebuild society, but family as well. Tune in to the FEAR THE WALKING DEAD season premiere tomorrow at 9pm only on AMC.

Listen all week to win your own copy of Fear of the Walking Dead: Season 2.