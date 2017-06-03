Top 20 Cleveland Countdown June 3, 2017

1. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay

2. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara

3. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez

4. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars

5. Believer-Imagine Dragons

6. Cold-Maroon 5 f/Future

7. Sign of the Times-Harry Styles

8. Castle on the Hill-Ed Sheeran

9. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur

10. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber

11. Issues-Julia Michaels

12. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes

13. Heavy-Linkin Park f/Kiiara

14. Slow Hands-Niall Horan

15. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran

16. Paris-Chainsmokers

17. Good News-Ocean Park Standoff

18. Malibu-Miley Cyrus

19. Rockabye-Clean Bandit f/ Sean Paul

20. Wish I Knew You-The Revivalists

