Top 20 Cleveland Countdown June 3, 2017

1. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay
2. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara
3. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez
4. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars
5. Believer-Imagine Dragons
6. Cold-Maroon 5 f/Future
7. Sign of the Times-Harry Styles
8. Castle on the Hill-Ed Sheeran
9. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur
10. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber
11. Issues-Julia Michaels
12. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes
13. Heavy-Linkin Park f/Kiiara
14. Slow Hands-Niall Horan
15. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran
16. Paris-Chainsmokers
17. Good News-Ocean Park Standoff
18. Malibu-Miley Cyrus
19. Rockabye-Clean Bandit f/ Sean Paul
20. Wish I Knew You-The Revivalists
