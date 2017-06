When you have 5 kids already, you’re probably not planning on having anymore, right? Lianna Fives thought that, until she found our her friend Nicole Barattini couldn’t have any children because of a rare blood disorder.

After only two attempts at IVF, Lianna had twins, and suddenly Nicole and her husband had a family that they thought could never happen.

Nicole Barattini is unable to have children so Lianna Fives carried her babies. Hear from them about their amazing journey at 4:30! pic.twitter.com/o0nMNxekwd — Kristin Thorne (@KristinThorne) March 27, 2017

When asked how she felt giving up the children, Lianna simply responded “Their buns, my oven.”

