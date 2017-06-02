‘Pride In The CLE’ Returns For 2017

June 2, 2017 6:28 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: CLE Pride, Cleveland Pride

Coming back to Public Square is Pride In Cle! It will be held tomorrow, June 3rd.

Last year organizers came together from 18 different groups to put on the parade and event, which took place in Public Square. Many of the same people are returning, with support from the city of Cleveland

The parade will end at Public Square as it has in the past, however Cleveland Pride 2017 is a differently scheduled event.

The event returns after it was cancelled in 2016 due to safety concerns following the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting.

You can check out all of the details here!

