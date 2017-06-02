It’s National Donut Day – Here’s How You Can Celebrate In Cleveland

No matter what day it is, it’s always a good day for a doughnut, but when it’s NATIONAL doughnut day? That’s even better!

It actually has roots all the way back to 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor “Donut Lassies,” who were women that handed out the treats to soldiers during WWI.

Now, there are SO MANY ways you can celebrate – here are some:

Dunkin’ Donuts – The national chain is giving out a free classic donut tomorrow when you buy any beverage.

– The national chain is giving out a free classic donut tomorrow when you buy any beverage. Duck Donuts – On Friday, everyone can get a free donut of their choice with any purchase.

– On Friday, everyone can get a free donut of their choice with any purchase. Entenmann’s – Entenmann’s is having a “Win Free Doughnuts for a Year” sweepstakes!

– Entenmann’s is having a “Win Free Doughnuts for a Year” sweepstakes! Krispy Kreme – All customers get a free doughnut on Friday, any doughnut they want.

– All customers get a free doughnut on Friday, any doughnut they want. The Salvation Army – Not the place you think of for baked goods, but since they started National Doughnut Day, They’re honoring the “Donut Lassies” by giving away free doughnuts all day long. Anyone who gets one is encouraged to post photos of themselves with the hashtag #GivingIsSweet.

Happy National Donut Day! (Celebrate accordingly) pic.twitter.com/Sts0CRPXut — kendis gibson (@kendisgibson) June 2, 2017

Read more here!