Instagram Will Be In Cleveland Tonight To Celebrate Pride

Hey guys, it’s Aly!

My fiance, Aubrey, is going to be saying a few words tonight at this event celebrating Cleveland Pride and unveiling a new mural in Ohio City.

What’s even cooler is – Instagram itself will be there to party with all of us!

Here’s more information, and a link to an official invite. We would love for you to attend!

Instagram invites you to celebrate members of the LGBTQ community.

As a surprise for the city of Cleveland, we’re working with local artists to create a rainbow mural in Ohio City and would love to have you attend the unveiling.

(Aubrey and I checked it out this morning!)

The most powerful thing about Instagram is its diverse, global community. We are committed to fostering a supportive and kind environment where everyone can feel free to express who they are.

In front of the rainbow mural and every day, share your #KindComments on Instagram to make someone’s day.

Join us & celebrate Cleveland’s Pride!

RSVP HERE