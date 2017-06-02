Instagram Will Be In Cleveland Tonight To Celebrate Pride

June 2, 2017 10:28 AM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: Aly Tanner, cleveland, Cleveland Pride, instagram, Ohio City, Pride

Hey guys, it’s Aly!

My fiance, Aubrey, is going to be saying a few words tonight at this event celebrating Cleveland Pride and unveiling a new mural in Ohio City.

What’s even cooler is – Instagram itself will be there to party with all of us!

Here’s more information, and a link to an official invite.  We would love for you to attend!

Instagram invites you to celebrate members of the LGBTQ community.

As a surprise for the city of Cleveland, we’re working with local artists to create a rainbow mural in Ohio City and would love to have you attend the unveiling.

(Aubrey and I checked it out this morning!)

18901391 10213190554743318 590564726 o Instagram Will Be In Cleveland Tonight To Celebrate Pride

(Photo Credit: Aly Tanner / CBS Radio)

18944396 10213190555383334 837618294 n Instagram Will Be In Cleveland Tonight To Celebrate Pride

(Photo Credit: Aly Tanner / CBS Radio)

The most powerful thing about Instagram is its diverse, global community.  We are committed to fostering a supportive and kind environment where everyone can feel free to express who they are.

In front of the rainbow mural and every day, share your #KindComments on Instagram to make someone’s day.

Join us & celebrate Cleveland’s Pride!

RSVP HERE

More from Aly Tanner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

June 1, 2017
LaureLive
Pledge For Pets

Listen Live