Cleveland Reacts To Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

June 2, 2017 6:10 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Finals

It’s over, like ripping band-aid off. The Cavs lost, but that’s not all bad. Here is how Cleveland reacted on Twitter:

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

June 1, 2017
LaureLive
Pledge For Pets

Listen Live