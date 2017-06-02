Cleveland Reacts To Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

Disappointed at game 1, but I'm sure the heat that Cavs saw from the Warriors last night will kick em into shape! #DefendtheLand

Right where we want them. #DefendTheLand pic.twitter.com/ciQqRepfjw

Klay Thompson's face looks like a face you try to make in a pancake for your kids. #DefendTheLand pic.twitter.com/wkyf6ve6KX

It’s over, like ripping band-aid off. The Cavs lost, but that’s not all bad. Here is how Cleveland reacted on Twitter:

