A few days ago, Google released a map of the country’s most misspelled words, by state.

New Yorkers can’t spell “beautiful.”

Massachusetts has trouble with their own name.

That other “O” state, Oregon, can’t spell “definitely.”

New Hampshire has a problem with “diarrhea.” (hehe)

Us? Ohioans can’t spell “banana.” (really, guys?)

Check out the map below. Which state shocks you the most?