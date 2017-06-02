A ‘Sister, Sister’ Revival Is Coming

June 2, 2017 11:10 AM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: Aly Tanner, Q104, Sister Sister, Tia Mowry

Tia Mowry says a revival of her ’90s sitcom, ‘Sister, Sister’ is in development!

She says she’s trying to make it happen sooner rather than later, but she’s still looking for a producer and a writer to get the series off the ground.

“I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it’s a lot harder than my sister and I thought it would be. Everything in my career has always been a challenge.”

Given the handful of revivals that just happened (Roseanne, Twin Peaks, Will & Grace), Mowry doesn’t feel like the possibility of another round of ‘Sister, Sister’ is off the table.

“We’re moving forward, we’re taking those strides. They’re slow strides, but we’re pushing as hard as we can to make people happy and make our fans happy.”

MORE ON THEWRAP.COM

More from Aly Tanner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

June 1, 2017
LaureLive
Pledge For Pets

Listen Live