A ‘Sister, Sister’ Revival Is Coming

Tia Mowry says a revival of her ’90s sitcom, ‘Sister, Sister’ is in development!

She says she’s trying to make it happen sooner rather than later, but she’s still looking for a producer and a writer to get the series off the ground.

“I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it’s a lot harder than my sister and I thought it would be. Everything in my career has always been a challenge.”

Given the handful of revivals that just happened (Roseanne, Twin Peaks, Will & Grace), Mowry doesn’t feel like the possibility of another round of ‘Sister, Sister’ is off the table.

“We’re moving forward, we’re taking those strides. They’re slow strides, but we’re pushing as hard as we can to make people happy and make our fans happy.”

