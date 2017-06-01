The Cavs Have Updated Their Logos For The 2017-2018 Season

June 1, 2017 10:00 AM By Aly Tanner
The Cavs logos will ~pretty much~ stay the same, however, they have been streamlined a bit.

From NBA.com — The new Cavaliers logos will carry forward both the popular “C-Sword” and “C” logos from previous years.

Navy remains a complimentary color, while black is officially introduced as a new and permanent addition to the Cavaliers color palette.

Black is a nod to the historic turning point in the 2016 NBA Finals when the Cavs wore their black-sleeved uniforms in games 5 and 7 of the NBA Finals when they beat the Warriors in Golden State.

The new logo collection also includes a new wordmark, a new secondary shield logo, and a new global shield logo.

Check them out:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT EACH LOGO

