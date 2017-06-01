Oreo O’s Cereal Is Coming Back

June 1, 2017 1:56 PM By Aly Tanner
If you were alive during the ’90s, then chances are you remember the glorious sugar-filled cereal known as Oreo O’s.

These bad boys were the taste of childhood, and arguably one of the best cereals on the market.  That is, until 2007, when they were discontinued and taken off shelves, leaving us heartbroken.

For 10 long years we have waited patiently and pleaded for the cereal to return, but it seemed as if our prayers went unanswered.

Our prayers were not in vain.

Starting in June, Oreo O’s will officially be back in cereal aisles across the United States.

Who’s ready for a bowl of Oreo O’s?!

