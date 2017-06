Sometimes for police officers, experience helps them make decisions, other times it’s just someone with a good heart, such as the case with rookie cop¬†Leonardo Almeida.

Almeida came across a family of four who were all sleeping in their car not only because they were homeless, but because they had nowhere to go.

Officer Leonardo Almeida w/ @TauntonPolice spent $190 of his own cash to get a hotel room for a homeless family. Hear his story on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/inn4DdIf0D — Julianne Peixoto (@JuliannePeixoto) May 30, 2017

Wanting to make a difference, Almeida bought a hotel for the family himself for the night to help out – a gesture that didn’t go unnoticed from his superiors.

