Here’s What Covfefe Means, According To Sean Spicer

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters during an off-camera gathering Wednesday that President Trump’s “covfefe” tweet wasn’t a typo and Americans shouldn’t be concerned.

“The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant,” Spicer told reporters.

Some laughed when Spicer refused to admit that Trump simply made a mistake and ignored requests for clarification.

Trump confused his Twitter followers when he tweeted, “Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” just after midnight on Wednesday morning. Later he deleted it, and posted another tweet that teased the “true meaning” of the mystery word.

The bizarre message landed “covfefe” at the top of Twitter trends as people tried to figure out what the president could have meant.

For example:

On a dark desert highway

Cool wind in my hair

Warm smell of covfefe

Rising up through the air — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 31, 2017

what makes me saddest is that I know I'll never write anything funnier than #covfefe — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 31, 2017

He can delete it all he wants. The internet is forever. Long live #covfefe pic.twitter.com/Z4usKgB2QB — Ramie 724 (@rachmw77) May 31, 2017

