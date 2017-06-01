Celebrate Pride In Cleveland With ‘Pride In The CLE’

Follow along for updates on the #PrideintheCLE Facebook Page!

Public Square will once again become the epicenter of unity and action this summer when Pride in the CLE returns for a second year.

With KeyBank now in place as the event’s corporate presenting sponsor, the celebration looks to build on last year’s momentum.

The LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland successfully organized Pride in the CLE (SM) last year along with a number of LGBTQ-serving organizations, community partners, and numerous volunteers that donated their time. Their efforts built a day-long celebration that saw 64 individual groups march in support and drew more than 3,000 attendees. This year, the celebration is growing.

