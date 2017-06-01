All The Different Ways To Join The Cavs For Game 1

Here we are again, Game 1 of the NBA Finals! Time to get all of your plans together to how you’re going to watch the game.

If you’re wanting to go downtown, tickets are currently still available for the watch party at the Q and are just $10 – you can pick them up here.

You can also use this hype video to get PUMPED.

In 24 HOURS, we look to defend our title.

We look to defend what is ours. #DefendTheLand#KeyInsider Hype Video – #NBAFinals Game 1. pic.twitter.com/VRwDLIdfqH — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) June 1, 2017

Not looking to go to the Q? No problem, over 50 bars in the local area will also be hosting their own watch parties.

So no matter what your plans are, where you’ll be, or where you want to go – there are options for you to gear up and join the excitement!

Tip-off is at 9pm in California – it’s time to DEFEND.