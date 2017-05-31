Trump Baffles Twitter With Strange Tweet

May 31, 2017 6:10 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: The Jeremiah & Jeff Show

It’s no shock to anyone at this point about how much President Trump loves Twitter, often venting on the media.  This has caused many to constantly watch his stream, and so when an odd tweet appeared at 12:06am, everyone noticed.

The tweet actually remained online for about 6 hours until it was deleted.  Though it didn’t matter, as the world  had already caught on to it, and made it trending online.  Of course all the jokes followed:

So what does it actually mean?  We’ll probably never find out, but maybe it’s better that way.

