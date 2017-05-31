Trump Baffles Twitter With Strange Tweet

It’s no shock to anyone at this point about how much President Trump loves Twitter, often venting on the media. This has caused many to constantly watch his stream, and so when an odd tweet appeared at 12:06am, everyone noticed.

The tweet actually remained online for about 6 hours until it was deleted. Though it didn’t matter, as the world had already caught on to it, and made it trending online. Of course all the jokes followed:

Come get your #covfefe fix this morning pic.twitter.com/ygopQosyCs — Off the Ground (@offthegrounduk) May 31, 2017

Whoever put this on Urban Dictionary just won Wednesday. #Covfefe pic.twitter.com/R3rrDJ7XYC — Lucy Gorman (@lucy25) May 31, 2017

Donald Covfefe Trump trying to edit that tweet #covfefe pic.twitter.com/3PrEYVWMdL — king covfefe (@hordstar) May 31, 2017

So what does it actually mean? We’ll probably never find out, but maybe it’s better that way.