The NBA has just announced that, our friend, Pat Monahan of Train will perform the national anthem ahead of tomorrow’s Game 1 of The Finals.

The band Train is from the Bay Area, so, even though he’ll fittingly be in Oakland, we’ll still be rooting him on, as well as our Cavaliers, from Cleveland!

The performance will air live on ABC at 9:00pm.

Pat and the band are currently on the North American leg of their Play That Song Tour, which is coming to Blossom on June 24th.