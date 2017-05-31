Stranger Buys Soldier’s Plane Ticket Home

To anyone in the service, family becomes the up-most important thing in life, especially when you aren’t able to see them as much as you’d like.

This was the case for new soldier, Keaton Tilson, who over Memorial Day weekend was actually given the green light to travel back home to see his family, something he treasured. The only issue is that he kept missing standby flights, and was unable to find a flight home to Illinois.

It looked like he wasn’t going to make it home, until Josh Rainey – who was on a flight to Illinois – overheard what was going on, and decided to buy a ticket for the soldier so he could make it back home.

Both passengers got back to Illinois, and they even found out they have a mutual family friend.

You can read the full story here.