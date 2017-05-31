Please Help Us Bring Anglea Home

May 31, 2017 7:12 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: The Jeremiah & Jeff Show

Every morning and afternoon, our friend and colleague Jered Jones helps you to work and on the way home with all your current traffic updates – and now he needs our help.

Recently, his family has fallen on very hard times as his sister-in law has fallen very ill in Portugal with the need to return to the United States, however it is very costly.

His family has started a gofundme where you can support and donate to help bring Angela home.  You can also read their entire story and see why they need our support.

You can find it here.

20761246 1496150086 1995 Please Help Us Bring Anglea Home

Anything would be greatly appreciated.

