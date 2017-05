Make no mistake, Clevelanders LOVE their beer. So much so, that 19 have appeared in the city in the last 500 days alone. A list has compiled of all the great places currently serving, with even more on the way.

Brim Brewery + Kitchen

Beautiful day to put up a sign, perfect night for a ball game…… GO TRIBE pic.twitter.com/5pU2kowKcl — BRIM Kitchen+Brewery (@BRIMbrewery) October 6, 2016

Collision Bend Brewing Co.

Very impressed with our first experience at Collision Bend Brewing Co. – great idea, @laurampegg! Cc: @CollisionBrew pic.twitter.com/HGigTzoqad — Kelly & José (@KELLYandJOSE) May 4, 2017

Forest City Brewery

See the full list here!