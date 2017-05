Lebron James’ LA home was vandalized overnight. The word N**** was written with spray paint on his front gate.

Since then, Lebron’s property manager has painted over the vandalism. Police are investigating surveillance footage.

LeBron James was the target of a hate crime — someone spray painted the n-word on his front gate & detectives are investigating, via TMZ. pic.twitter.com/MOTbS7Sdbx — ✶ Sports Mockery ✶ (@sportsmockery) May 31, 2017

"OH, IT’S A HATE CRIME": Police source confirms to News that N-word was used in vandalism of LeBron James’ L.A. home https://t.co/ki8BNsWWKb pic.twitter.com/56KKm1xdOn — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 31, 2017

