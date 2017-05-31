Kathy Griffin Fired From CNN “NYE” Broadcast Over Trump Stunt

Veteran comic Kathy Griffin did a photo shoot with famed Hollywood photographer Tyler Shields. According to Shield’s biography he is “recognized as ‘Hollywood’s favorite photographer, “”having evolved from the “bad boy of photography,’ with his controversial bloodstained photographic series featuring Lindsay Lohan.”

This is the image in question is this:

You can do your own Googling for the non-blurred version.

Griffin captioned her image with:

‘there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his . . . wherever,'” she wrote Tuesday.

In a second tweet, she added: “OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I’m merely mocking the Mocker in Chief.”

Griffin asked Shield’s to take the picture down later that day. Then posting an apology online.

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

CNN has since released a statement terminating Griffin from the popular New Years Eve Broadcast with Anderson Cooper.

CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 31, 2017

Squatty Potty, which Griffin just began to endorse has backed out as well.

