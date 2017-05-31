Jerry Springer Is Considering Running For Governor Of Ohio

May 31, 2017 10:15 AM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: Jerry Springer, Ted Strickland

Remember that one time when Jerry Springer was mayor of Cincinnati from 1971-1974?  He may be taking a swing a politics again in the great state of O-HI-O.

Although, the opinions on his return are kind of split.

Springer has reportedly “met repeatedly with many Ohio Democrats and state power brokers.”

Former governor of Ohio Ted Strickland believes “he [Springer] has a very strong ability to communicate what I think is the heart of the Democratic message.”

On the other hand, some national political analysts aren’t sure he’s the right man for the job.

Matthew Dowd of ABC said that “this seems like the exact wrong strategy to fix our politics. We need less ‘Jerry Springer’ style communication and celebrity stuff.”

Would you vote Springer?

More from Aly Tanner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

June 1, 2017
LaureLive
Pledge For Pets

Listen Live