Jerry Springer Is Considering Running For Governor Of Ohio

Remember that one time when Jerry Springer was mayor of Cincinnati from 1971-1974? He may be taking a swing a politics again in the great state of O-HI-O.

Although, the opinions on his return are kind of split.

Springer has reportedly “met repeatedly with many Ohio Democrats and state power brokers.”

Former governor of Ohio Ted Strickland believes “he [Springer] has a very strong ability to communicate what I think is the heart of the Democratic message.”

On the other hand, some national political analysts aren’t sure he’s the right man for the job.

Matthew Dowd of ABC said that “this seems like the exact wrong strategy to fix our politics. We need less ‘Jerry Springer’ style communication and celebrity stuff.”

Would you vote Springer?