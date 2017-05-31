Hanson Recruited Their Kids For New Music Video

While a lot of us (definitely me) may still think of Hanson as that teen group who sang “MMMBop,” the boys are all grown up and actually have kids of their own and now they are giving those kids their first taste of the public eye.

Isaac, Taylor and Zac have 12 kids between them, and, in case you missed it, 11 of those children now appear in the video for the band’s new single, “I Was Born.”

“Featuring our own kids made sense because we knew they would share an honest performance,” Zac told People Music. “We loved the fact that it added another dimension to the story of pursuing our dreams for the last 25 years.”

Taylor adds, “From the earliest conversations about this song, we imagined kids featured in the video to elevate the song’s message of unbridled optimism for the future.”

