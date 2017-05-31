Artists Lining Up For Manchester Benefit Concert

May 31, 2017 7:25 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: The Jeremiah & Jeff Show

Just a short time after the tragedy, Arianna Grande has called in favors from her friends in the business to get together for a benefit concert in Manchester – and the artists are lining up.

Called “One Love Manchester,” Coldplay, Katy Perry, Pharrell, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan and Take That have all signed on to take the stage along side Grande to raise money for the victims of the Manchester bombing.

All proceeds from the show will go towards the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund,” and you can see all of the details of the show here.

