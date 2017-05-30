This Guy Gave His Girlfriend Purple Kale Thinking It Was A Flower

May 30, 2017 1:05 PM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: Aly Tanner, kale, mashable, purple kale

A Houston man seeking to give his girlfriend a “flower” is drawing attention after accidentally giving her a bundle of kale instead.

…and the internet loves him for it.

“My boyfriend brought me this thinking it was a flower but it’s lettuce,” Twitter user @JayJailyn wrote:

Others were quick to point out the plant wasn’t actually lettuce, but purple kale:

“I was sleeping and he woke me up by knocking on my window. I went to go open the door and he had the lettuce in his hand with a big smile,” Jailyn said.

“I just started laughing so much. After, I hugged and kissed him. He didn’t [know] what it was until I told him it was lettuce. My mom was right by the door and she was laughing, too, but she also thought it was cute.”

Jailyn said Jamarcus “was lost and he was laughing so much because he really thought it was a flower from a fruit.”

More from Aly Tanner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

June 1, 2017
LaureLive
Pledge For Pets

Listen Live