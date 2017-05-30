‘Star Wars’ Lightsaber League Is Calling All Fans

A San Diego-based (yep, San Diego, not Cleveland. Could be worth the trip, though) Star Wars Lightsaber league is growing.

The league is called the Underground Lightsaber Fighters of San Diego and members gather each month at Balboa Park. Participants say they are Sci-Fi enthusiasts who enjoy what they call simulated saber combat. When the fighters come together they must have their own protective gear and there are rankings like any other sport.

The creator of the group says nerds no longer have to stay in the basement. The group has a website that includes “rules of combat.”

WATCH LIGHTSABER BATTLES BELOW: