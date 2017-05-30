“Jagged Little Pill” Is Coming To Broadway!

May 30, 2017 4:20 PM

For anyone who grew up in the 90’s this is like finding out that Abba is coming out with a musical!

The 1995 studio album by Alanis Morissette is being adapted for the stage, with Diablo Cody writing and Diane Paulus serving as director. The musical arrives at the American Repertory Theater in Massachusetts, 2018.  Broadway shouldn’t be far behind!

If Diablo Cody sounds familiar, that’s because she directed the hit movie, Juno.  This dream team will surely make a musical we will never forget!

Can’t wait!

