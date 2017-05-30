2017 NBA Finals #DefendTheLand Signage Going Up

2017 NBA Finals

DEFEND THE LAND



Cavaliers NBA Finals Signage is Going Up at The Q

For the 3rd consecutive season, the Cavaliers will face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals and the 2016 NBA Champion Cavs have one goal in mind: REPEAT.

Let’s do it again, Cleveland! It’s time to DEFEND THE LAND!

Installation of NBA Finals signage will begin early this morning on the exterior of Quicken Loans Arena, with massive #DefendTheLand banners to be displayed around the building:

A new banner on the marquee front window of The Q (northwest corner).

Full window wrap on the north and west sides of The Q.

In addition to wrapping The Q in NBA Finals signage, many local landmarks and businesses will also showcase banners and deck out with signage to show their support and Cavs pride.

The 2017 Cavs NBA Finals Official Road Game Watch Party press release that outlines everything fans need to know for the first two road games was released late last week and can be found HERE. The Official #DefendTheLand NBA Finals Fan Guide with information about home games 3 and 4 at The Q will be released later this week.

STAY CONNECTED DURING THE NBA FINALS:

OFFICIAL HASHTAG: #DefendTheLand

Cavs.com is the official headquarters for Cavs fans to find anything and everything they need to know about the Cavs 2017 NBA Finals, including ticket information, a full listing of watch parties and special events, breaking news, exclusive video footage and much more!

Fans can join on the conversations surrounding the 2017 Cavaliers NBA Finals with the official hashtag #DefendTheLand and follow the Cavaliers across social media on Facebook (/Cavs), Twitter (@Cavs), Instagram (@Cavs) and Snapchat (Cavs).