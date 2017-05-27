Top 20 Cleveland Countdown May 27, 2017

1. Something Just Like This-The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

2. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars

3. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez

4. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur

5. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara

6. Believer-Imagine Dragons

7. Rockabye-Clean Bandit f/ Sean Paul

8. Sign of the Times-Harry Styles

9. Cold-Maroon 5 f/Future

10. Castle on the Hill-Ed Sheeran

11. Issues-Julia Michaels

12. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran

13. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber

14. Heavy-Linkin Park f/Kiiara

15. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes

16. Good News-Ocean Park Standoff

17. Paris-Chainsmokers

18. Slow Hands-Niall Horan

19. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift

20. Malibu-Miley Cyrus

