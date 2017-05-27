Top 20 Cleveland Countdown May 27, 2017

1. Something Just Like This-The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
2. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars
3. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez
4. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur
5. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara
6. Believer-Imagine Dragons
7. Rockabye-Clean Bandit f/ Sean Paul
8. Sign of the Times-Harry Styles
9. Cold-Maroon 5 f/Future
10. Castle on the Hill-Ed Sheeran
11. Issues-Julia Michaels
12. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran
13. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber
14. Heavy-Linkin Park f/Kiiara
15. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes
16. Good News-Ocean Park Standoff
17. Paris-Chainsmokers
18. Slow Hands-Niall Horan
19. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift
20. Malibu-Miley Cyrus
