The Rock Hall Now Has Extended Hours And Ticket Packages

Summertime livin’ is easy when you take advantage of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s new summer hours and rockin’ deals.

SUMMER HOURS:

Rock Hall summer hours for the Museum and All Access Cafe run May 26 through September 2.

May 26 through June 30: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (open till 9 p.m. on Wednesdays & Saturdays)

July 1 through July 31: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (open till 9 p.m. on Wednesdays & Saturdays)

August 1 through September 2: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (open till 9 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays & Saturdays)

Don’t forget to get your visit started in the Rock Hall’s new All Access Café featuring a gourmet coffee bar during the Rock Hall’s early open at 9 a.m. in July and August.

Check out their new STAYCATION & VACATION PACKAGES:

Hall Pass: Discounted admission to the Rock Hall and Pro Football Hall of Fame. Discover rock and roll legends and be part of the action with the greats of pro football all in one trip to the Northeast Ohio area. Purchase Hall Pass tickets online.

Science Rocks: Access the Rock Hall and Great Lakes Science Center with the option to add a film in the Science Center’s six-story, domed OMNIMAX® Theater. These neighboring attractions are perfect for a family staycation or vacation. Purchase Science Rocks tickets online.

Rock & Ride: Visit the Rock Hall for a fast-paced journey through the evolution of rock and roll music. Then, head to Cedar Point Amusement Park, The Roller Coaster Capital of the World®, for a hair-raising experience! Enjoy both attractions on the same day or use the tickets on different days. The Rock & Ride package is available for online purchase only at rockhall.com.

Rock, Ride & Football: Get into three amazing attractions for one great price! Available now at only $89, this package includes admission to Cedar Point Amusement Park, Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Rock Hall. The Rock, Rides and Football package is available for online purchase only at rockhall.com.

Discover additional discount attraction tickets available to Greater Cleveland Aquarium, and Western Reserve Historical Society, along with hotel packages at rockhall.com.