Texas Theater Plans Women-Only Screening Of ‘Wonder Woman’

May 26, 2017 10:52 AM By Aly Tanner
In celebration of Wonder Woman and her many female fans, the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin has announced a women-only showing of the upcoming movie.

“Apologies, gentlemen, but we’re embracing our girl power and saying ‘No Guys Allowed’ for one special night at the Alamo Ritz,” the theater announced. “And we say ‘Women (and People Who Identify As Women) Only,’ we mean it. Everyone working at this screening — venue staff, projectionist, and culinary team — will be female.”

Predictably, a number of men took to social media to voice their complaints about the women-only screening and cry “reverse sexism” (though they can buy a ticket to any other Wonder Woman screening).

In response, the Alamo Drafthouse issued a few sharp replies to its critics on Facebook.

