Dad Gets Feeding Tube To Match His Son

Making the rounds and going viral this week is a great story – a father who got a fake feeding tube attached so that he can match his son to help him not feel different.
My son was born with a Congenital Heart Defect (CHD) called Tetralogy of Fallot (TOF) and he uses a Feeding-Tube (G-tube) to help with him being under weight due to him not eating orally as much since he was a baby. But as long as I'm breathing, I'll always support my son and he'll never be in a fight alone. I just cut and glued one of his G-tube on me to show support for him and bring awareness.
Robert Shelby’s son was born with a heart defect, which required him to wear a feeding tube attached to his stomach all the time. Not wanting his son to feel different, Shelby got his own fake feeding tube attached to match his son’s and they both couldn’t look happier.
My son on a 24hr heart monitor.
Robert said about it, “As long as I’m breathing, I`ll always support my son and he’ll never be in a fight alone.”