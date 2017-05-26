Cavs – Warriors Finals Schedule Released

For the THIRD straight year, your Cleveland Cavaliers will be headed to the NBA Finals!

The schedule for the big series has been released, so make sure to get all of your plans and preparations ready!

GAME 1: Thursday, June 1, Cleveland at Golden State 9 p.m.

GAME 2: Sunday, June 4, Cleveland at Golden State 8 p.m.

GAME 3: Wednesday, June 7, Golden State at Cleveland 9 p.m.

GAME 4: Friday, June 9, Golden State at Cleveland 9 p.m.

GAME 5 **if necessary: Monday, June 12, Cleveland at Golden State 9 p.m.

GAME 6 **if necessary: Thursday, June 15, Golden State at Cleveland 9 p.m.

GAME 7 **if necessary: Sunday, June 18, Cleveland at Golden State 8 p.m.

