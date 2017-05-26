Cavs – Warriors Finals Schedule Released

May 26, 2017 6:01 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: The Jeremiah & Jeff Show

For the THIRD straight year, your Cleveland Cavaliers will be headed to the NBA Finals!

The schedule for the big series has been released, so make sure to get all of your plans and preparations ready!

 

GAME 1: Thursday, June 1, Cleveland at Golden State 9 p.m.

GAME 2: Sunday, June 4, Cleveland at Golden State 8 p.m.

GAME 3: Wednesday, June 7, Golden State at Cleveland 9 p.m.

GAME 4: Friday, June 9, Golden State at Cleveland 9 p.m.

GAME 5 **if necessary: Monday, June 12, Cleveland at Golden State 9 p.m.

GAME 6 **if necessary: Thursday, June 15, Golden State at Cleveland 9 p.m.

GAME 7 **if necessary: Sunday, June 18, Cleveland at Golden State 8 p.m.

 

Read more here.

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

June 1, 2017
Pledge For Pets
LaureLive

Listen Live