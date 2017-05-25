This Pregnant Teen Was Banned From Her Own Graduation Ceremony

An 18-year-old student with a 4.0 GPA at her private Christian school in Maryland was barred from her high school graduation because she’s pregnant.

Maddi Runkles learned she was going to be a mother in January, days after receiving her college acceptance letter. The high school senior decided to tell officials at Heritage Academy because she didn’t want to deceive her peers or teachers.

After revealing her news, Runkles was forced to step down from her leadership roles and suspended for two days. The private academy, a non-denominational conservative Christian school, said Runkles violated the school’s code of conduct by engaging in premarital sex.

She intends to host her own ceremony instead.

“You can’t be pro-life, but then refuse to support the girl that keeps her baby,” she said.