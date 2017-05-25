The Worst Music Video Ever Created

May 25, 2017 5:21 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: pauls wall, The Jeremiah & Jeff Show

The good thing about the 90s is that pretty much everything that was recorded, was done so on VHS – so it never survived into the digital age if it was awful.

However every once in a while, a terrible gem makes it online, such as the case with the worst music video ever created.

It was recorded in 1993 by “Jan Terri” and is called “Losing you,” but it didn’t appear online until 2006, where it set the bar as truly the worst video created.

We’re still not sure how serious this was supposed to be taken, but since there were MORE made…it’s probably legit.

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

June 1, 2017
Pledge For Pets
LaureLive

Listen Live