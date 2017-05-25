The good thing about the 90s is that pretty much everything that was recorded, was done so on VHS – so it never survived into the digital age if it was awful.

However every once in a while, a terrible gem makes it online, such as the case with the worst music video ever created.

It was recorded in 1993 by “Jan Terri” and is called “Losing you,” but it didn’t appear online until 2006, where it set the bar as truly the worst video created.

We’re still not sure how serious this was supposed to be taken, but since there were MORE made…it’s probably legit.