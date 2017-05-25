Moment of Silence for Bombing Victims Erupts in Oasis Song

By Annie Reuter

As music fans everywhere struggle to understand the Manchester bombing at an Ariana Grande concert earlier this week, the people of Manchester are mourning the loss of its citizens. A moment of silence took place on Wednesday (May 24) in the city’s center and after the pause by those in attendance, a woman began to sing Oasis’ powerful “Don’t Look Back in Anger.”

The Guardian journalist Josh Halliday was on hand and caught the special gathering on video where one woman singing transformed into all those gathered in a sing-along. Watch the clip below.

“Goosebumps! The amazing moment Manchester crowd joins in with woman singing Oasis – Don’t Look Back in Anger after minutes silence,” Halliday writes.

Earlier in the week Oasis’ Noel Gallagher, who wrote the song, spoke out about the horrific bombing that killed 22 and left more injured.

“Having played that arena and all that and stood in that foyer, and being from Manchester… it dawns on you that it’s aimed at young music fans,” he told Radio X. “I’m saying that there are no words but there are words. But unfortunately, you can’t broadcast the words. But I suppose Manchester Arena will open again and, yeah, you have to keep going, you know. I mean, I don’t know what Ariana Grande is gonna do. I couldn’t imagine that . . . I don’t know what I would feel or how I would react. I mean, I’m pretty upset about it now.”