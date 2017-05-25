High School Student Gives Away Scholarship

May 25, 2017 6:03 AM By Paul Laux
High school junior Chase Bradley was a hard worker, and always working for causes he supported.  Especially after his sister’s battle with cancer.

After his sister’s battle, he raised $57,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, which earned him a $2,500 scholarship – however he had other ideas for it.

Knowing that cancer affects the entire family, “The last thing they want to worry about in fighting cancer is having enough money to go to college,” Chase decided to find a cancer survivor and donate the scholarship to them to help them out with school.

He gave the award to a recent cancer survivor named Sergio Garcia wanting the burden of money to be off of him.  Chase knew it was the right thing to do, and there was no better way to accept the award, he believed, than to give it to someone who really needed it.

