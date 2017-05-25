Here’s The 2017 Flat Out Fridays Schedule

May 25, 2017 4:05 PM
Filed Under: Cleveland flats, flat out fridays, Flats East Bank

Starting Friday, June 9th and every second Friday through September, Flat Out Fridaysill be happening in Flats East Bank.

Enjoy live music by the waterfront along with sweet treats, beverages and other outdoor entertainment. Every week’s event starts at 6 PM!

Admission is FREE!

The event features a different live band and non-profit each week, so check out their Facebook Events page for more info. It’ll be the place to be every second Friday this summer! Admission is free.

If you are on Facebook, use the hashtag #FlatOutFridays

COMPLETE FLAT OUT FRIDAYS SCHEDULE

Fri. June 9 Spazmatics
Benefiting H.E.L.P.

Fri. July 14 Players Club
Benefiting Flats Forward Inc

Fri. August 11 Carlos Jones
Benefiting Iris S. & Bert L. Wolstein’s Kids Kicking Cancer

Fri. September 8 Disco Inferno
Benefiting Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland

Event Partners:
Cleveland Scene Magazine
Q104 – Cleveland
Carvana
Miller Light
Coors Light
Leinenkugal Summer Shandy
Henry’s Hard Soda
Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Tin Cup Whiskey
Sailor Jerry Rum
Milagro Tequila
Red Bull
Great Lakes Brewing Company
Lago Custom Events

