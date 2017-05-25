Fresh Brewed Tees Owner Running For Mayor

The race for Mayor of Cleveland is a packed field, and it just got another candidate in owner of Fresh Brewed Tees, Tony Madalone.

“For decades in Cleveland, there has been no strategy for collectively strengthening and growing our community. Our leaders have focused on temporary projects, one-time fixes, and silver bullets. As I watch and listen to our current administration and other candidates, it’s obvious to see the narrative hasn’t changed. It’s time for a new mindset and new energy. IT’s time for the people to have a voice,” Malone said on his website, where he announced his run.

Excited to announce my candidacy for Mayor of Cleveland. It's time for change & a new mindset! https://t.co/nNzFvrHoxc #ImWithTony pic.twitter.com/isslg4VwyR — Tony Madalone (@TMadCLE) May 24, 2017

Fresh Brewed Tees launched in 2009, and this year they partnered up with the Cavs for their postseason gear.