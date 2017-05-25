Ellen DeGeneres Is Returning To Stand-Up Comedy After 15 Years

Ellen DeGeneres has been holding it down on “The Ellen Degeneres” show for 14 years, and hasn’t taken the stage for a stand up routine in about 15 years (her last was 2003’s “Ellen DeGeneres: Here and Now,” which aired on HBO).

But… a new deal between the comedienne and Netflix is about to change all of that.

Announced via a pair of hilarious tweets, DeGeneres and Netflix promoted the upcoming special.

“Looks like it’s been 15 years since you did a stand-up special,” the streaming service tweeted Ellen, “how about one for Netflix?”

Degeneres quickly tweeted back, “Let me think about it. Ok I’m in.”

What was left out was when the special will air, but those details should be coming soon.

Considering that Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, and Jerry Seinfeld all locked in deals for about $40-million apiece, it’s pretty likely she’s in the same neighborhood.