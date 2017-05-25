Blossom Changes Bag Policies For Summer Concerts

In order to provide a safer experience for everyone this summer at Blossom, the venue announced on Wednesday that they are making big changes to their bag policy to raise security.

Guests will now only be able to bring factory sealed food in a one-gallon plastic freezer bag per person to each show. Along with this, no large bags of any sort will be allowed into the venue.

Lawn chairs, blankets, and other items are still allowed.

UPDATE: To provide a safer environment for our fans we're implementing a new policy that limits bag size. Details: https://t.co/oJszXkamrz pic.twitter.com/YYY5kFNvaM — Blossom Music Center (@BlossomMusicCtr) May 24, 2017

The venue also created a size limit for purses which you can find here.

NOTE: Typically, Cleveland Orchestra shows use different rules than any other concerts – and this still applies. These new rules will not be in effect for any Cleveland Orchestra show this summer.