Here’s The 2017 Flat Out Fridays Schedule

Starting Friday, June 9th and every second Friday through September, Flat Out Fridaysill be happening in Flats East Bank.

Enjoy live music by the waterfront along with sweet treats, beverages and other outdoor entertainment. Every week’s event starts at 6 PM!

Admission is FREE!

The event features a different live band and non-profit each week, so check out their Facebook Events page for more info. It’ll be the place to be every second Friday this summer! Admission is free.

If you are on Facebook, use the hashtag #FlatOutFridays

COMPLETE FLAT OUT FRIDAYS SCHEDULE

Fri. June 9 Spazmatics

Benefiting H.E.L.P.

Fri. July 14 Players Club

Benefiting Flats Forward Inc

Fri. August 11 Carlos Jones

Benefiting Iris S. & Bert L. Wolstein’s Kids Kicking Cancer

Fri. September 8 Disco Inferno

Benefiting Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland

Event Partners:

Cleveland Scene Magazine

Q104 – Cleveland

Carvana

Miller Light

Coors Light

Leinenkugal Summer Shandy

Henry’s Hard Soda

Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Tin Cup Whiskey

Sailor Jerry Rum

Milagro Tequila

Red Bull

Great Lakes Brewing Company

Lago Custom Events