The Best Sunscreens To Get You Through The Summer

If you’re truly from Ohio, you know that the couple times we get sun a year can be pretty brutal – especially for everyone with fair skin.

Only in Cleveland can you have a sunburn from Sunday but have to wear a winter coat the rest of the week 👎 — Brandon French (@beanrse) May 4, 2017

So if you plan on going to everything planned outside in Cleveland this summer – and you should – then you need to stay protected from Mother Nature and the UV rays.

Thankfully, a list was put together of the best sunscreens that you can get right now:

La Roche-Posay , Anthelios 60 Melt-in Sunscreen Milk, $36

, Anthelios 60 Melt-in Sunscreen Milk, $36 Equate , Sport Lotion SPF 50, $5

, Sport Lotion SPF 50, $5 Pure , Sun Defense Disney Frozen Lotion SPF 50, $6

, Sun Defense Disney Frozen Lotion SPF 50, $6 Coppertone , WaterBabies Lotion SPF 50, $12

, WaterBabies Lotion SPF 50, $12 Equate, Ultra Protection Lotion SPF 50, $8

If you don’t mind breaking the bank, there are some great options, but regardless, you should probably wear at least something.

Check out the whole list here.