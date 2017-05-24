The Best Sunscreens To Get You Through The Summer

If you’re truly from Ohio, you know that the couple times we get sun a year can be pretty brutal – especially for everyone with fair skin.
So if you plan on going to everything planned outside in Cleveland this summer – and you should – then you need to stay protected from Mother Nature and the UV rays.
Thankfully, a list was put together of the best sunscreens that you can get right now:
- La Roche-Posay, Anthelios 60 Melt-in Sunscreen Milk, $36
- Equate, Sport Lotion SPF 50, $5
- Pure, Sun Defense Disney Frozen Lotion SPF 50, $6
- Coppertone, WaterBabies Lotion SPF 50, $12
- Equate, Ultra Protection Lotion SPF 50, $8
If you don’t mind breaking the bank, there are some great options, but regardless, you should probably wear at least something.
