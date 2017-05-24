The Best Sunscreens To Get You Through The Summer

May 24, 2017 6:36 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: The Jeremiah & Jeff Show

If you’re truly from Ohio, you know that the couple times we get sun a year can be pretty brutal – especially for everyone with fair skin.

So if you plan on going to everything planned outside in Cleveland this summer – and you should – then you need to stay protected from Mother Nature and the UV rays.

Thankfully, a list was put together of the best sunscreens that you can get right now:

  • La Roche-Posay, Anthelios 60 Melt-in Sunscreen Milk, $36
  • Equate, Sport Lotion SPF 50, $5
  • Pure, Sun Defense Disney Frozen Lotion SPF 50, $6
  • Coppertone, WaterBabies Lotion SPF 50, $12
  • Equate, Ultra Protection Lotion SPF 50, $8

If you don’t mind breaking the bank, there are some great options, but regardless, you should probably wear at least something.

Check out the whole list here.

