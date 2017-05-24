Student With Spina Bifida Walks For Graduation

Defying doctors yet again, Norton High School student Bryce Swartz – born with severe Spina Bifida, walked across the stage to accept his diploma. He did this even after being told he might not survive a past surgery, let alone walk again.

“Where there’s a will, there’s a way,” Bryce said after walking across the stage to cheers of fellow students and their parents.

watching Bryce Swartz walk across the stage for our graduation was probably one of the most amazing things i've ever seen — Jordan Hindmarsh (@jordanhindmarsh) May 24, 2017

Having spent more than a year getting ready for the occasion, when the time came, he really did accomplish two major life goals.

