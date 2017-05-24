Student With Spina Bifida Walks For Graduation

May 24, 2017 6:02 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: The Jeremiah & Jeff Show

Defying doctors yet again, Norton High School student Bryce Swartz – born with severe Spina Bifida, walked across the stage to accept his diploma.  He did this even after being told he might not survive a past surgery, let alone walk again.

“Where there’s a will, there’s a way,” Bryce said after walking across the stage to cheers of fellow students and their parents.

Having spent more than a year getting ready for the occasion, when the time came, he really did accomplish two major life goals.

Watch the whole thing here!

